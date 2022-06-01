Funeral services for Geneva Hawkins, 96, of Ferriday, LA, who passed peacefully on May 28, 2022, at Camelot Leisure Living, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Mercy Seat B.C. with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Geneva Hawkins was born Sept. 30, 1925, Torres, LA, the daughter of James Wesley and Matilda Conner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Alvin Prophet and one grandson, Arron Jones.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to her three sons, Joseph Prophet and his wife, Shelia, Anderson Hawkins, Jr., both of Chicago, IL, Charles Bethley, Baton Rouge, LA; one daughter, Jill Conner, Ferriday, LA; her granddaughter she raised, Shelita Conner, Ferriday, LA; her niece she raised, Jackie S. Willis and her husband, Tony, Clayton, LA; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

