Weather Forecast: June 2, 2022

When you’re hot you’re hot. Unfortunately for the Miss-Lou, its not looking like it will be cool anytime soon although

Thursday’s forecast is mostly cloudy with a high of 89 with a NW wind around 5 mph. It is a 50 percent chance of showers. There is a low at 70 degrees.

Natchez’s river gauge is at 43.7 feet Wednesday morning and is stagnating at 43.5 feet the rest of this week.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m. and sunset is at 8:06 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 7:34 a.m., Morning Major, 2:06 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 10:25 p.m., Afternoon Major is at 2:31 p.m.