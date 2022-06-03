Weather Forecast: June 4, 2022

Published 6:04 pm Friday, June 3, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Natchez Dixie Youth member Nathan Gonzaga takes a swing during practice last summer. (file photo)

Happy Saturday! There should be nothing but blue skies, blue skies all day long.

It will be sunny with a high near 88 and a calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low of 66. There will be a north wind around 5 mph.

Thursday to Friday saw a precipitation of .31 inches bringing the yearly total to 30.70 inches. The average is 23.76.

Email newsletter signup

Natchez’s Mississippi River Gauge indicates a level of 43.1 feet and is forecast to hold steady at 43.1 feet before rising over the next three days.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m. and Sunset is at 8:07 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 9:26 a.m. Morning Major is at 3:45 a.m. Afternoon Major is at 4:09 p.m.

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Weather Forecast: June 3, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 2, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 1, 2022

Weather forecast: May 27, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think tighter regulation on who can buy assault rifles would help prevent loss of life in mass shootings?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections