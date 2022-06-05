Weather Forecast: Monday, June 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — Pack your sunscreen because Monday looks like another sunny summer day with high temperatures around 91 degrees and the lows Monday night around 71 degrees.

Winds Monday are forecasted to blow South between 10 and 15 miles per hour to help cool things off.

The Mississippi River at Natchez looks to flow at a steady depth at around 43 feet this week, according to the National Weather Service. The river is forecasted to rise slightly from 43 feet Monday to 43.5 feet Wednesday and fall back to 43.3 feet by Friday.