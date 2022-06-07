Ferriday police arrest man for firing weapon into air during argument with nephew

FERRIDAY, La. — A heated argument between an uncle and nephew escalated into gunfire Monday night, although no one was injured.

Subsequent investigation led law enforcement officers to discovering illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons, said Ferriday Police Chief Sam King.

The Ferriday Police Department and Concordia Parish Sheriffs’ Office responded to shots fired on Montgomery Square around 8 p.m. Monday according to reports.

Email newsletter signup

King said investigators think OC Johnson, 41, fired a gun into the air after getting into an argument with his nephew about money. No one was hurt, he said.

The department obtained search warrants for Johnson’s house and found enough evidence to issue “a boatload” of charges against Johnson, including aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a weapon in city limits, illegal use of a weapon, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of schedule II with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

“When we executed the search warrant, we discovered marijuana and methamphetamine in plain view, a set of scales and two different types of hydrocodone pills,” King said.

King said he was glad to have gotten the drugs off of the streets, adding, “I would rather do that than work shootings.”

“We’re just doing the best we can and addressing the calls as they come up,” he said. “If you choose to do crime in Ferriday, be prepared to pay the price.”