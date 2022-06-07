Weather Forecast: June 8, 2022

Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, June 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

JAY SOWERS / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Dylan Bailey, 5, watches a line of melted blueberry ice cream trickle down his arm as he works his way through an ice cream cone during the Blueberry Festival on the Natchez bluff on Saturday afternoon. Proceeds from Saturday's festival went to benefit the Stewpot soup kitchen.

Be prepared to melt as the heat index holds steady in the triple digits Wednesday.

Natchez is forecast to have a mostly sunny day with a high near 94 but the heat index will be 100 with a south wind blowing 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Relief from the heat will come in the evening with a low around 74.

The heat is creating dry conditions and the Mississippi River is starting to drop again. According to the Natchez Mississippi River Gauge, water is at 43 feet and will not change Wednesday. However, the Mississippi River is forecast to drop heading into the weekend.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. and sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor 1:18 a.m, Morning Major 6:45 a.m., Afternoon Minor: 1:19 p.m., Afternoon Major 7:07 p.m.

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Weather Forecast: June 7, 2022

Weather Forecast: Monday, June 6, 2022

Weather Forcast: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 4, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who do you think is to blame for high gas prices?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections