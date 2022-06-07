Weather Forecast: June 8, 2022

Be prepared to melt as the heat index holds steady in the triple digits Wednesday.

Natchez is forecast to have a mostly sunny day with a high near 94 but the heat index will be 100 with a south wind blowing 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Relief from the heat will come in the evening with a low around 74.

The heat is creating dry conditions and the Mississippi River is starting to drop again. According to the Natchez Mississippi River Gauge, water is at 43 feet and will not change Wednesday. However, the Mississippi River is forecast to drop heading into the weekend.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. and sunset is at 8:09 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor 1:18 a.m, Morning Major 6:45 a.m., Afternoon Minor: 1:19 p.m., Afternoon Major 7:07 p.m.