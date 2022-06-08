Weather Forecast: June 9th, 2022

There is no escaping the heat this week it seems. Thursday’s heat index will be in the triple digits.

Thursday is mostly sunny with a high of 93 and a heat index value of 101 degrees. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. A light breeze will blow out of the Southwest at 5 mph and could pick up to 10 mph. Thursday night will cool down to 73 degrees.

According to the Natchez gauge on the Mississippi River, water levels are at 43 feet above gauge zero Wednesday. It is forecast to drop to 42.9 feet and will continue to drop to 42.7 and 42.6 feet heading into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m. and sunset is at 8:10 p.m.

Feeding times: Morning Minor 1:47 a.m., Morning Major 7:38 a.m., Afternoon Minor 2:20 p.m., Afternoon Major 7:53 p.m.