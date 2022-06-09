Weather Forecast: June 10, 2022

Published 6:15 pm Thursday, June 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

This dog is dressed as an astronaut at Friday's Howl-o-ween Mutt Strutt on Broadway Street. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

Rain could be on its way but its okay because the weekend is almost here.

Friday is forecast to be a partly sunny day with a 4o percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. The high is 91 with a heat index of 100. There is a light and variable wind becoming west to northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The evening will have a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. The low should be 73 with a south wind of 5 mph.

Natchez’s river gauge indicates the river is starting to fall. Mighty Mississippi River was at 43 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to drop to 42.8 feet and could drop to 42.6 feet.

Email newsletter signup

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Weather Forecast: June 9th, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 8, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 7, 2022

Weather Forecast: Monday, June 6, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Who do you think is to blame for high gas prices?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections