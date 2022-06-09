Weather Forecast: June 10, 2022

Rain could be on its way but its okay because the weekend is almost here.

Friday is forecast to be a partly sunny day with a 4o percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. The high is 91 with a heat index of 100. There is a light and variable wind becoming west to northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The evening will have a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. The low should be 73 with a south wind of 5 mph.

Natchez’s river gauge indicates the river is starting to fall. Mighty Mississippi River was at 43 feet above gauge zero and is forecast to drop to 42.8 feet and could drop to 42.6 feet.