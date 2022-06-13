Monday, June 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — We start this work week off with a heat advisory from the National Weather Service in Jackson. Beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m., residents and visitors should take steps to keep cool and well hydrated.

Forecasters call for sunny skies Monday with a high near 94. However, with the heat index values, it will feel as high as 103. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night, mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind around 10 mph.

On Tuesday, more of the same Hades-like temperatures with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you!