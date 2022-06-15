Weather Forecast: June 16, 2022

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Brooke Martin, 16, comes up for air after a training exercise to become a lifeguard Wednesday at the new Natchez pool. (Nicole Hester | The Natchez Democrat)

Did someone forget to turn on the AC? It is hot so it may be a good week to head to the pool.

Natchez is forecast to have a high of 94 with the heat index value as high as 103. There will be a slight northern breeze blowing at around 5 mph. Thursday night has a 30 percent chance of rain and a low of 74 degrees.

According to the river gauge in Natchez, the mighty Mississippi is at 42.6 feet above gauge zero and continues to fall. It looks like by Monday we could hit 40.8 feet on the river gauge.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m. and sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

