Weather Forecast: June 22, 2022

We are somewhere between the hot dog days of summer and the surface of the sun but it is hot this week.

Wednesday is forecast to have a high of 94 and a low of 75 with a NW wind around 5 mph. The heat index is as high as 103 tomorrow. Natchez did not receive any rainfall yesterday to help cool things down.

According to the Mississippi River Gauge in Natchez, the Mississippi is dropping from 40.2 feet above gauge zero to 39.2 feet. IT is forecast to drop a foot each day for the remainder of the week. St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge Sibley and Butler Units should expect flood levels to continue to drop and roads to open up. This is all dependent on the river falling and how quickly the water can recede, check the refuge’s Facebook page for updates.

Sunrise for Natchez is at 6:01 and Sunset is at 8:14 p.m.