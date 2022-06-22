Weather Forecast: June 23, 2022

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, June 22, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

C&M Crawfish served at the second annual Mudbug Music Festival. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

This weather may be as close to experiencing a crawfish boil from the crawfish’s point of view you will ever get. Its boiling hot.

Thursday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a heat index of 104. The high for Thursday is 98 and the low is 75. There will be a NNW wind at 5 mph which could provide some relief, maybe. Friday will be about the same temperatures.

The Mississippi River is at 39.4 feet in Natchez Wednesday and is expected to fall 1.3 feet to 38.1. It is expected to continue to fall throughout the week.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. and sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

