Weather Forecast: June 24, 2022

Published 5:20 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022

By Staff Reports

Heather Caldwell and Shianne Graves take pictures of their family in front of the oversized American flag that was on display at the Vidalia Riverfront Tuesday.

Who is hotter, Ole Miss Baseball or the weather this week? Its a good morning if you are a fan 0f the Rebels as they advanced to the College World Series Final.

Friday is forecast to be sunny and hot with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. the high is 98 with a heat index as high as 105. Calm wind will become northwest at 5 mph in the afternoon. The low is 76 Friday night.

Sunrise is at 6:02 a.m. Sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Mississippi River is at 38.3 feet in Natchez and is forecast to drop to 36.8 feet.

