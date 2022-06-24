Weather Forecast: June 25, 2022

The Sun came up today and what a blessing that is. Happy weekend and happy Saturday.

Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma in the first game of the College World Series Final today.

Saturday’s high is 98 with a low of 75. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The heat index could reach 106 and there will be a wind blowing about 5mph from the west.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m. and sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Natchez’s river gauge shows the Mighty Mississippi is continuing to drop. It was at 37.2 feet Friday and is forecast to drop over a foot to 36.1 feet above gauge zero.