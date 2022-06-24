Weather Forecast: June 25, 2022

Published 5:53 pm Friday, June 24, 2022

By Staff Reports

Matthew Anderson jumps into the pool Saturday afternoon at Adams County Christian School during his birthday pool party. (Sabrina Robertson, The Natchez Democrat)

The Sun came up today and what a blessing that is. Happy weekend and happy Saturday.

Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma in the first game of the College World Series Final today.

Saturday’s high is 98 with a low of 75. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The heat index  could reach 106 and there will be a wind blowing about 5mph from the west.

Email newsletter signup

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m. and sunset is at 8:14 p.m.

Natchez’s river gauge shows the Mighty Mississippi is continuing to drop. It was at 37.2 feet Friday and is forecast to drop over a foot to 36.1 feet above gauge zero.

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Weather Forecast: June 24, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 23, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 22, 2022

Weather Forecast: June 17, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    What is your opinion on murals in the Natchez Historic District?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections