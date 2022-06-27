Natchez family needing prayers, financial support as 3-month-old baby waits for heart transplant

NATCHEZ —Morgan Logan, the 3-month-old daughter of Kenneth Logan Jr. and Jasmine Logan of Natchez, has been in hospitals for a big chunk of her life.

“Since May 22,” Jasmine Logan said.

Morgan has a heart condition called Dilated Cardiomyopathy and needs a heart transplant.

Her mom is a social worker for Natchez Adams School District and her dad is a service technician with Atmos Energy.

“The disorder is caused by a mutated gene,” Logan said, “which caused the bottom left ventricle of her heart to be enlarged and not functioning well.”

Morgan was first at Baston Children’s Hospital in Jackson and is now at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she recently received emergency surgery to place a left ventricular assist device in her heart to help her until she can receive a new one.

Morgan is considered a “top priority” patient for a heart transplant, but it could be three to six months before she receives a heart.

“The heart has to be perfect for her,” Logan said. “It has to be the right size and the right blood type.”

In the meantime, Morgan has to take immune suppressants to help her body accept the heart and stay in the hospital, which is costly for her family.

Logan says their biggest needs are “prayers and financial support for food, medical bills and transportation” to and from the hospital.

Their friends have organized a GoFundMe page called “Journey to heart transplant for Morgan” to help the family with medical bills, gas, food and any other expenses they may face during Morgan’s treatment.

As of Friday, they received just over $2,000 in donations on the GoFundMe.

Home Bank, where Morgan’s uncle Marcus Sullivan works, has also created a fundraiser to help support the Logan family.

People can donate to “Morgan’s Heart Fund” at any Home Bank location, Logan said.