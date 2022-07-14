Aug. 23, 1938 – July 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Willie Mae Davis, 83, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on July 8, 2022, in Natchez, MS, at Merit Health; will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, MS with Pastor Joe Pickett officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 12 p.m. until service time. We require masks and we practice social distancing; please be considerate of the family as we do our best to ensure the safety of the family during this unpredictable time.

Email newsletter signup

Willie Mae was born on Aug. 23, 1938, in Doloroso, MS to Lawrence “Nig” Minor and Susan Minor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Susan Minor; her husband, Willie Davis of 35 years; one daughter, Janice Marie Washington; two sisters, Dorothy White and Lillie Mae McDonald; six brothers, Nelse Minor, Andy Minor, Amos Minor, Lawrence “Tat” Minor, Samuel “Baby Sam” Minor and Ike Minor.

Willie Mae leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, LaTasha Davis Richardson and husband, Willie; three sons, James “Hobo” Minor, William Davis, Jr. and wife, Kimberly and Willie Lee Davis; three siblings, Dave Minor and wife, Mamie, Odesia Minor and husband, Samuel and Prentiss Minor; eight grandchildren, Travis Williams and wife, Andrea, Kimberly Stewart, Reshonda Davis and companion, Samm, Jacarri Washington and wife, Amanda, Jordan Davis and companion, Ameal, TyDasia Davis, Demetrius Brown and Braelon Richardson; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.