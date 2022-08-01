Roy F. King Jr.  

Published 7:33 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Staff Reports

Roy King Jr.

April 23, 1933 – July 31, 2022

Roy was born in Augusta, KY.  He was retired From U.S. Navy. Roy was proceeded in death by his parents, brother and his son, Earl King.

Roy’s living relations consist of Joanne King, wife of 60 Years; four children; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will commence at Jefferson Street Methodist Church on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. immediately followed by Service at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Natchez National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More Obituaries

Lillie Mae Davis

George Anthony Benedetti Jr.

Willie Mae Jones

L.A. White

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you think climate change is responsible for the extreme heat we are experiencing this summer?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections