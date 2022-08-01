Roy F. King Jr.  

April 23, 1933 – July 31, 2022

Roy was born in Augusta, KY. He was retired From U.S. Navy. Roy was proceeded in death by his parents, brother and his son, Earl King.

Roy’s living relations consist of Joanne King, wife of 60 Years; four children; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will commence at Jefferson Street Methodist Church on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. immediately followed by Service at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Natchez National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.