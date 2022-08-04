Aug. 28, 1931 – July 29, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for L. A. White, 90, of Natchez, who died Friday, July 29, 2022, in Natchez will be Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Tracy Cusic officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

L.A. was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Jefferson County, the son of Martha T. White and Louis White, Sr. He was educated at Brisland School and was retired from Joycelyn Manufacturing. Mr. White was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, L.V. White; son, Charles “Blackie” Green; four brothers, Elijah, Louis, Arie and Daniel; three sisters, Effie Woods, Edna Holmes and Lottie Marie White.

L.A. leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Robert “Red” Green (Willie Ree); two brothers, Roosevelt White (Annie) and Arieulas White (Charlotte); two sisters, Annie Laura Dennis (Harry) and Pastor Mandy L. Green; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com