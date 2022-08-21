Man out on bond for child molestation charges arrested when he traveled to Ferriday to meet minor, authorities say

Published 7:43 am Sunday, August 21, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mica G Adair, 36, was arrested by Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Saturday and charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY — A 36-year-old man who was released on bond after charged with six counts of child molestation was arrested on Saturday after authorities said he traveled from the Winnsboro, Louisiana, area to Ferriday to meet a juvenile.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mica G. Adair, 36, from Wisner, Louisiana, and charged him with indecent behavior with juveniles.
The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit reportedly began investigating an adult subject who initiated contact with a minor online by way of chats.
During the conversation, the subject requested nude photographs of the child in the shower and discussed “meeting up.”
At approximately  5:15 p.m. Saturday, he arrived at a store parking lot in Ferriday after driving from the Winnsboro area.
He was met by CPSO detectives and taken into custody.
Upon identifying Adair, investigators learned that he was out on bond from a pending a case in Tensas Parish in which he was arrested and charged with six counts of molestation of a juvenile.
The matter remains under investigation.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Promoting a place you love: Meet Miss Hospitality Natchez, Anna Simmons

Gov. Holmes House has new owners

Miss-Lou mourning loss of radio legend

Thanks to Shift South, 24 families from 11 states now call Natchez home

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend the Blues and Soul Superbowl on the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7 and 8?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections