Weather Forecast: August 23, 2022

Published 1:21 pm Monday, August 22, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

(Nicole Hester | The Natchez Democrat)

Rain, rain, go away. Come back again some other day.

Rain remains in the forecast at Natchez has been placed under a flood watch according to the NWS Jackson Office. Tuesday will have a 90 percent chance of precipitation as the rainfall amounts could be one to two inches.

The high for tomorrow is 77 with a low of 72. Wind will be blowing out of the SSE at 5 mph. So far this month, Natchez has recorded 4.5 inches of rain and 44.93 inches or rain in 2022. The average is 2.29 inches of rain for August and 34.36 inches of rain for the year to date.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River levels were at 24.7 feet above gauge zero in Natchez today. They are forecast to drop to 24.1 and continue to drop into the rest of the week.

More Z-Newsletter-Weather

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! Your weather for Aug. 1, 2022

Sunny skies on last day of July: Your weather forecast

Weather Forecast: July 29, 2022

Weather Forecast: July 28, 2022

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend the Blues and Soul Superbowl on the Natchez Bluff Oct. 7 and 8?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections