No one does fall like Natchez

Football, food, music and more await in the coming months and we can’t wait.

After Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed here, some have boasted of Natchez being one of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in America. We would venture to say that Natchez might be the Number One place to be in the fall.

As soon as that crisp breezy weather comes, the area launches into full celebration mode with too many activities going on to name them all, but we’re about to attempt to name a few.

What better way is there to celebrate fall than celebrating for a good cause? Seeds of Change Resource Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the hungry the homeless and the elderly will host its fourth annual fundraising event, “Biker’s Weekend on the Bluff,” on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, on Broadway Street. This event features live entertainment by Theodis Ealy, L. J. Echols, Frank “Guitarman” Rimmer and a special performance by the Memphis Grizzles Grannies and Grandpas Dream Team—not to mention a parade of motorcycles through the city.

The Natchez Festival of Music is traditionally held in May. However, the kickoff for the 2023 season actually starts on Oct. 6, 2022, at The Carriage House. Last summer, audiences were rocked to their core with an astounding tribute to the British invasion of rock music during the season’s finale, “Forever the Music of Queen.”

In conjunction with Fall Pilgrimage, the Natchez Festival of Music will present Red Wine, Rossini and Rampal on Oct. 6. This gala concert celebrates the centennial of French flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal. Performers will be flutists Fabio Angelo Colajanni and Danilo Mezzadri, vocalist Susan Ruggiero and pianist Brian Murphy. Look out for other productions coming up at natchezfestivalofmusic.com.

The inaugural Blues and Soul Super Bowl, hosted by Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment, begins Friday, Oct. 7, with performances by two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue and Jarekus Singleton.

Saturday, Oct. 8, will feature performances by Grammy Award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, as well as #100 James Brown Tribute, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson and Bonneville. You heard right, the “Godmother of Soul” is going to perform in Natchez!

The 37th annual Natchez Balloon Festival takes place Oct. 14 through 16 at Rosalie.

Established in 1986, the festival is a weekend of hot air balloons, an arts and craft market and live music that has become the longest-running festival in Southwest Mississippi.

While many are hopeful the weather will be perfect so they can see hot air balloons in flight, some are eager for this year’s musical talent, which includes the Drive-By Truckers, a well-known rock band from Athens, Georgia, returning after Natchez’s Mudbug Music Festival.

Another headliner is a finalist in this season of America’s Got Talent, having received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofía Vergara.

Chapel Hart, a Dolly Parton-inspired female country music trio from Poplarville, has catapulted to stardom after their July appearance on America’s Got Talent.

Other performers during this year’s festival are the popular 80s cover band, The Molly Ringwalds; Natchez’s own Y.Z. Ealey; Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers, a piano-driven rock band from Austin, Texas; and Tank and the Bangas of New Orleans.

The Longwood Afternoon Music Fest is Oct. 29 at—you guessed it—Longwood. This year’s festival will include performances by Deana Carter, NRhythm, Hana Hart and Friends, Elanore Swede, and Easily Distracted.

For more information, visit longwoodafternoon.com.

While browsing for things to do this fall, don’t forget to reserve tickets for Angels on the Bluff, a candlelight walking tour of the Natchez City Cemetery, happening Nov. 3 through 12. These usually sell out quickly! You can also, look for special tours and events exclusive to Fall Pilgrimage at natchezpilgrimage.com.