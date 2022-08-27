Weather Forecast: Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Don’t put away the umbrella just yet.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with a chance of rain showers before noon. Then there is a chance of thunderstorms later this afternoon through tonight.

The high temperature for today should be around 86 degrees and the low around 73. The chance of rain today is between 50 and 60 percent with less than a tenth of an inch of new precipitation, except in thunderstorms.

There is also a 60 percent chance of showers tomorrow with thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. However, tomorrow’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 87 and the low around 74 degrees.

With scattered showers, the Mississippi River level at Natchez is around 24.4 feet and is expected to level off at 24 feet by Monday.