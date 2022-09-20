Weather Forecast: September 21, 2022

Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, September 20, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

People across the Miss-Lou will be able to enjoy a cool and clear night following a bright and sun shinny day.

September 21 is forecast to be sunny with a high of 95 and a heat index as high as 100. There will be a North to Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning. Wednesday night is clear with a low around 72 and NNE wind. The coolest day this week will be Friday just in time for high school football.

National Weather Service reports 0 inches of precipitation in the past 24 hours. Natchez received 1.55 inches of rain this month and 54.84 inches this year. The yearly average to date is 37.72 inches of rain.

Sunrise is at 6:53 a.m. and sunset is at 7:03 p.m.

