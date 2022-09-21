Weather Forecast: September 22, 2022

NATCHEZ — Hurricane Fiona rages in the gulf and the Miss-Lou heats up with the return of second summer.

Natchez is forecast to have a high of 97 under a bright and sunny sky with a heat index reaching 101. There will be a NE wind blowing 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Thursday night will be clear with a low of 73 and a NNE wind around 5-to-10 mph.

Rain is not in the forecast tomorrow or for Friday. There has been 0 inches of rain in Natchez in the past 24 hours.

Natchez’s Mississippi River gauge indicates the river is dropping steadily from 16.1 feet to 15.8 feet. It will fall all the way to 15.0 feet above gauge zero this weekend.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m. and sunset is 7:02 p.m.