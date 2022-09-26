Weather Forecast: September 27, 2022

Published 3:58 pm Monday, September 26, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Savannah Steele helps set up the pumpkin patch Saturday. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Chilly season or Chili season is finally here this week.

Mornings and late evenings should feel like fall while the midday highs are in the 80s. A northerly wind and leaves beginning to fall are all evidence of fall being here this week. Daylight wise fall started on September 22.

Tuesday should have a high of 80 and a low of 57 with a NNE wind blowing around 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Natchez’s river gauge shows the Mississippi River is continuing to fall. It was at 14.5 Monday morning and will drop to 14.1 and continue that trend the rest of this week.

Sunrise is at 6:57  a.m. and sunset is at 6:56 p.m.

