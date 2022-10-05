Weather Forecast: October 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — Prost! Thursday is the final day of Oktoberfest, a traditional holiday from Bavaria, Germany, and marks the 40th Thursday of 2022. Did you know there are 86 more days left in 2022.

It is a terrific Thursday because the weather is nice and sunny with a high of 86 and a calm wind becoming north around 5mph in the morning. Thursday night should see a low of 59 with a calm wind and an East Southeast wind around 5mph.

There is still no rain in the forecast, Friday night could be partly cloudy which will make the night warmer.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River will see a rise for a change. Wednesday it was at 12.2 feet and will fall to 12.1 feet Thursday before climbing steadily into next week at about .2 feet a day.

Sunrise is at 7:03 and sunset is at 6:44.

Feeding Time: Morning Minor 2:42 a.m., Morning Major 9:11 a.m., Afternoon Minor, 4:31 p.m. and Afternoon Major 9:37 p.m.