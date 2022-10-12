Weather Forecast: October 13, 2022

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

Approximately 100 people attended the “Paint Natchez Pink” event on the Natchez Bluff Thursday to show their support of breast cancer awareness. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Tomorrow is National Breast Cancer Awareness Day and M&M Day. It is also another great day to be alive.

Partly Sunny weather is expected Thursday gradually becoming sunny with a high of 82 and a low of 54 with a north wind around 5-to-10 mph. Thursday night is clear. There is a 30 percent chance of showers before 7 a.m.

Natchez’s next chance of rain is on Sunday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mississippi River was at 13.1 feet Wednesday and will rise to 13.2 Thursday and possibly 13.3 feet above gauge zero 0n Friday before dropping into the weekend.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. and sunset is at 6:36 p.m.

 

 

