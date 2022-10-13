May 10, 1947 – Oct. 5, 2022

MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died Oct. 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS were held Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial immediately followed at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A Wake Service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Siloam Baptist Church Meadville from 6 until 8 p.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, visitation at the church from 1 p.m. until service time.

Kathleen was born on May 10, 1947, in Strong City, Kansas to George McFadden and Burga McFadden.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, George McFadden and Burga McFadden; her husband, John Huffman; one daughter, Deborah Huffman and one son, Robert Huffman.

Kathleen is survived by her three sons, Kenny Huffman, Matt Huffman, and George Huffman; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends

