Jan. 28, 1974 – Oct. 8, 2022

ROXIE – Funeral services for Phyllis Anniace Thomas Gibson, 48, of Roxie, who passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Jackson, will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in Roxie at 11 a.m. with Pastor Cardell Jenkins officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez, and on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.