July 24, 1952 – October 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Georgia Mae Clark Martin, 70, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Jackson, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. You are required to wear a mask.

Georgia was born July 24, 1952, in Natchez, the daughter of Roxie Clark and Andrew Washington. She was a 1971 graduate of South Natchez Adams High School and was a “blessed” housewife. Mrs. Martin was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family. Georgia loved shopping, talking on the phone, and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Martin; father; grandparents, Walter and Rachel Clark and Anderson and Alease Washington and Godchild, Marketa Clark-Bailey.

Georgia leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Roxie Clark; brother, Edward Clark (Margaret); sisters, Hattie Weir (Freddie), Sylvia Perry (Theodore), Brenda Clark and Alfreda Clark; Godchildren, Camden, and Camryn Bailey; aunts, Bertha Clayton, Alice Johnson, Josephine Mason, and Julia Hervy; uncles, Leon Washington and Eli Washington, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com