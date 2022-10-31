Weather Forecast: November 1, 2022 Published 3:30 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

NATCHEZ — November is finally here but it sure won’t feel like it this week. It is excepted to be a warm week compared to the cool front we had.

NWS Jackson forecasts a high of 80 degrees for most of the week. Tuesday will actually have a high of 76 degrees with an east wind blowing 5mph. There will be patchy fog and increasing clouds. The low is 55 with an east wind, cloudy night skies may keep some warm air in.

Natchez has not received any rain in the past 24 hours and won’t see a chance of rain again until Friday night. There is a chance for some misting Tuesday morning in addition to foggy elements.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi River levels will see somewhat of an increase this week. Natchez shows a gauge reading of 10.7 feet above gauge zero and this will rise to 10.8 and onwards.