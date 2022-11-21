Big lottery win gives Natchez man extra pocket stuffing Published 5:05 pm Monday, November 21, 2022

NATCHEZ — A big win in the Mississippi lottery gave one Natchez man a little extra stuffing for his pockets this Thanksgiving holiday.

The winning ticket was purchased from EZ Quik Stop LLC No. 3 in Natchez on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The man won $1,350 on a Cash 4 ticket with the numbers 7847 with the Fireball option. The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public. Stores that sell winning tickets receive a cash incentive from the lottery program in Mississippi.

Thursday’s win makes the fifth big win in Natchez this month, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 won on two Cash 4 tickets earlier this month.