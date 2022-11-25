Natchez lottery winners have a little extra cash to go Black Friday shopping with Published 12:01 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

NATCHEZ — Lottery winners in Natchez have a little extra cash to go Black Friday shopping with.

A Natchez woman purchased two Cash4 tickets from the Natchez Go Mart this month and won a total of $1,434 with the Fireball option. Her winning numbers are 2321 and 7354.

A Natchez man also won the big bucks on a Cash4 ticket purchased from EZ Quick Stop LLC #2, Natchez with the numbers 7778 on Thursday last week. He won $1,200 and declined the Fireball option. It was the second big win at the same store that day after another won $1,350 on a Cash 4 ticket with the numbers 7847 and said yes to the Fireball game.

Email newsletter signup

The Cash4 games have two drawings a day, with a chance to win up to $5,000 each time with the Fireball option.

Winners in Mississippi’s lottery remain anonymous unless they choose to reveal their winnings to the public. Stores that sell winning tickets receive a cash incentive from the lottery program in Mississippi.

Altogether, these make at least seven big lottery wins in Natchez this month, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.