Catherine Bailey Eanochs

Lorman, MS – Services for Catherine Bailey Eanochs, of Fayette, who died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her residence will be at Rose Hill Christian Church in Lorman on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Elder Walter Chambers officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Baptist Church Cemetery in Pattison under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.