Doris Annette Braning Published 3:15 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

NATCHEZ – Mrs. Doris “Annie” Annette Braning, age 74 of Pineville, Louisiana entered eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, after losing her battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ancil Braning, and her parents, Joseph and Doris Lonigro. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Lee Yelverton (Ashely) and Jason Yelverton (Michelle); one daughter, Jeanne Smith (Steve, Jr.); one step-daughter, Lisa Fair (Scott); one brother, Mike Lonigro (Debbie); one sister, JoElla Finley; one aunt, Margaret Searcy; twelve grandchildren; Danielle Gingell (James), Erin Day (Corvan), Adrianna Yelverton, Cole Smith, Lily Smith, Morgan White, Madelynn Yelverton, Will Yelverton, Wyatt Yelverton, EllaKate Yelverton, Jeanne Fair, and Jessica Hall (Tyler) and six great-grandchildren.

Annie was a loving mother, sister, daughter, grannie, and friend. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with the cats. She retired from the postal service after over 30 years of working there. She went from Natchez, where she was born, to New Orleans, where she lived for 20 years until hurricane Katrina forced her to Pineville. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Mary in Natchez, Mississippi at 2 p.m. The visitation prior to the service will be from 1 until 2 p.m.