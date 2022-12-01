Ethel Mae Foster Published 3:18 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

April 14, 1932 – Nov. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Ethel Mae Foster, 90, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at West Gate Funeral Home with Pastor John Scott officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Ethel was born April 14, 1932, in Adams County, the daughter of Cinderella Foster and John “Sam” Foster. She was educated in the Adams County School District. Ethel was a retired cook in production at Stouffer Foods in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Foster was baptized at an early age at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. She loved fishing and was a Bible Scholar, avid traveler, and conversationalist.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John B. Foster and James L. Curtis, Sr., aunts, Nicie Jones, Hattie Barnes, Mary Lee Williams, Cordelia Stewart, and Augustine Payton and nephew, James Curtis, Jr.

Ethel leaves to cherish her memories: an aunt, Sarah Broadway of Natchez, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and Godchild, Rose M. Varnado.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com