Feb. 6, 1920 – Dec. 6, 2022

Services for Althea G. Grinnell, 93, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her residence will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at the Natchez National Cemetery at 10 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.