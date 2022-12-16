Naomi Webb Hall Published 5:17 am Friday, December 16, 2022

May 7, 1935 – Dec.10, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Naomi Webb Hall, age 87, of Natchez, will be Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home.

Naomi Webb Hall was born May 7, 1935, in Natchez, to the late Sophronia Webb and the late Claude Webb. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church under the leadership of Reverend Anthony Okwum, S.S.J.

Email newsletter signup

She was a 1953 graduate of St. Francis High School.

On September 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, the late Joseph F. Hall. To this union, seven children were born.

Naomi was employed by Dr. Justin B. Loe, from where she retired. She also worked several years at AJFC and Webb Funeral System.

She was a world traveler who enjoyed being with family and friends, watching basketball, playing cards, cooking, baking, and the one-arm bandit.

On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Naomi peacefully departed this life. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph; daughter, Angela Hall Singleton; two sisters, Claudia Mae Heard and Irene Thomas; brothers-in-law, Jack Leake and Frank Heard; son-in-law, Samuel Singleton; granddaughter, Gabrielle Landry, and grandson, Tony Hughes.

Naomi leaves to cherish her memories six daughters, Valencia Hall, Sophronia Hall Hughes, Marie Hall Woods and husband Henry Woods, Naomi Hall Hayes, Ursula Hall and companion Terry Frye, and Mamie Hall-Landry and husband Kenneth Landry; son-in-law, Albert Hughes, Jr.; sixteen grandchildren, six grandchildren-in-law; eighteen great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild-in-law; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Bessie Leake and Gail Williams; brother-in-law, Oliver Thomas; best friend, Gladys Sylvester, and an abundance of other relatives, nieces, nephews, and a community of friends.