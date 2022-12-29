Judith Evelyn Lewis Published 2:29 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

March 2, 1950 – Dec. 27, 2022

Judith Evelyn Lewis “Judy” passed away peacefully at her home in Natchez, MS on December 27. She was born in Memphis TN on March 2, 1950.

She was the daughter of Burnie Lewis of Marianna, AR and the late Dixie Holt Lewis of Natchez. In addition to her father, she leaves her sister Connie Lewis Lensing and her husband David Lensing, her brother Gary D. Lewis and his wife Marie Lewis as well as beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. Her late grandparents were Rose and Jake Lewis of Marianna, Arkansas and Frances and Guy Holt of Prescott, Arkansas.

Judy graduated from TA Futrall High School in Marianna, Arkansas in 1968 and from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Natchez in 2017. She was a licensed practical nurse and spent several years caring for the sick and elderly before retiring. She was a sweet and tender soul who loved to create cross stitched items for the special people in her life. She was kind and loving and will be missed by family and friends.

The family thanks the dear Natchez angels who took Judy under their wings providing her with rides, help with tasks and sweet friendship. Judy depended on you all and you came through making her life better.

Memorials may be made to the Stewpot of Natchez which provides meals for the elderly or to the Unsung Hero’s Carmen Jacks Phelps Scholarship benefitting Marianna high school students attending the University of Arkansas. These may be sent to Victor Wilson, University of AR, Admin 205B, Fayetteville , AR 72701 ( 479-575-4411).

A reception celebrating Judy’s life will be held on January 8 at the Grand Hotel in Natchez at 3:00. Friends are invited to attend.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.