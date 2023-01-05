Polly Rea Rice Published 1:46 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

Oct. 6, 1940 – Dec. 27, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Polly Rea Rice, 82, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Jackson, will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the George F. West Memorial Chapel (West Gate Funeral Home).

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the chapel. Masks are required.

Polly was born October 6, 1940, the daughter of Margaret and James Lynch. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School in Natchez. Polly was a retired postal worker with the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of the Pearl Street African Methodist Episcopal Church in Jackson, where she served as an Usher board member. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, bowling, and baking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Cornelius L. Rice; and sisters, Mary Van Manen and Mamie Lynch Johnson.

Polly leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Willie H. Rice; sons, Willie H. Rice Jr. and Anthony W. Rice (Yuvette); daughters, Deborah A. Broadway (Brian) and Maya A. Rice; sisters, Ollie Davis, Roberta Davis, Mattie Phipps, and Pearl Yarborough; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com