A Royal Affair: Nubian announces 2023 royal court Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Nubian Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s Tenth Annual Tableau (Mardi Gras) Ball will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Natchez Convention Center. Their 2023 theme is “A ROYAL AFFAIR.” Entertainment will be provided by Bucket List Band and DJ Bump.

2013 Nubian King Calvin Hill

Hill was born and raised in New Orleans, to the late Rodney and Audrey Hill.

He and his wife Felicia currently reside in New Orleans. Calvin attended New Orleans public schools and studied business.

He is the proud father of five children, Calvin, Jr., Nicole, Milo, the late Clay and his baby girl, Chloe.

His earlier years of work experience included being a waiter at the Fairmont Hotel. He later worked as an account server for 20 years at the Federal Reserve Bank.He also worked as a bookkeeper for 10 years at Hibernia Bank and Trust. Hill is currently the owner of an 18-wheeler and contracts work driving across country.

His’s mother was crowned queen of the Executive Twenty Social and Pleasure Club for several years. His stepfather was named King of the same club. Hill’s hobbies include camping, traveling, arts and crafts and spending time with family. His favorite arts and crafts activity is making pottery.

2014 Nubian King Jeffrey Lamar Jordan

Jordan is the son of Alexine Jordan of Brookhaven and the late George Jordan and Barbara Jordan of McComb. e is the grandson of the late David Duncan of Natchez, the late Rev. Cicero Quinn, Jr. and Eliza M. Quinn of Natchez, and the late Fred and Annie Mae Jordan of Poplarville. He is married to the lovely Kechia Taylor Jordan and resides in Brookhaven. They are blessed with three children, Riahnna, Angel & Devin. He is a member of Rhema Word Church in Brookhaven and a member of Friendship Lodge #923.

Jordan is employed with Allison Enterprises as a Safety Director in Blytheville, Arkansas. He is also the CEO of JK Jordan Financial Services. Jordan enjoys traveling, baking, singing, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite scriptures are 1 Corinthians 13:13, “And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity” and Psalms 133:1-3, 1 “ Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! 2 It is like the precious ointment upon the head, that ran down upon the beard, even Aaron’s beard: that went down to the skirts of his garments; 3 As the dew of Hermon, and as the dew that descended upon the mountains of Zion: for there the LORD commanded the blessing, even life for evermore.”

2016 Nubian King Donald Acker

Acker is a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He is the youngest son of the late Augusta and the late Alexander Acker. He has one living brother, Steven Acker and one sister, Janet Green.

He is the father of five children.

Acker is a 1982 graduate of Bay High School where he played all varsity sports. He graduated from Jefferson Davis Junior College and completed further studies at Phillips College in Gulfport MS in Business Administration. He worked at Regina Industries in Long Beach and afterwards worked at Mason Chamberlin Stennis Test Site for NASA as an explosive technician for 10 years.

He has been employed with Coast Electric Power Association for 34 years. Acker is a member of the Mississippi Agriculture Commerce Organization. He is also a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Bay St. Louis. His interests are watching sports on television, fishing, gardening, cooking, barbecuing, playing his drums, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends,

2017 Nubian King Marques January

January is a native of Natchez. He resides in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with his wife, Linda, and two children, Tyler and Taylor. Marques is the son of Andrew and Margaret January. He is the grandson of the late Walter Bennett and Viola Bennett, the late Emma and Andrew January Sr.

He is a 1998 graduate of Natchez High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and an MBA from University of Phoenix. He is employed as a Senior Manager with Asurion. He enjoys traveling, electronic devices, and spending time with family.

2020 Nubian King Kenneth Woods, Jr

Woods is the son of Kenneth Sr. and Patti Ann Woods of Natchez. He has four sons: Keith, Kyle, Kent and Kristian and three bonus daughters: Danni, Jordyn and Reagan. He received his associates degree in Drafting and Design from ITT Technical School. He is currently employed as a commercial truck driver with O.T.S.

He enjoys spending time with family, performing random acts of kindness, traveling, shopping and cheering on his favorite team, the Houston Rockets. In his spare time, he enjoys live music performances, comedy shows, and watching movies.

2012 Nubian Queen Andrea January Bonds

Bonds is a native of Natchez. She resides in Slidell, Louisiana, with her two children, Alexes and Cody. She is the daughter of Andrew and Margaret January. She is the granddaughter of the late Walter Bennett, and Viola Bennett, and the late Emma and Andrew January, Sr.

Bonds is a 1996 graduate of Natchez High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University in 2000. She is employed as a Reading & Math Interventionist in New Orleans and a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Services. Bonds is a member of the Northshore Area Board of Realtors and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She enjoys traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

2013 Nubian Queen Linda White Sherbia

Sherbia was born the last of nine siblings to the late Dr. and Mrs. A. T. White, in Ferriday, Louisiana, a small, loving and daunting community. With the inspiration and guidance of her parents, she attended the schools of Ferriday in Concordia Parish. As an honor graduate of Ferriday High School, with high expectations and goals for her future, she proudly entered Southern University of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While there, she worked tirelessly, day and late nights, completing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. Prior to her graduation from Southern University, she interviewed with various companies at one of the many job fairs held on campus – this landed her first job in the corporate world – Geophysical Service Inc. (GSI), a subsidiary of Texas Instrument, office located in New Orleans. While at GSI, her main job duties were to process and develop seismic maps of the underground, on land and under water, giving our clients (Exxon, Shell, Chevron, etc.), a more precise idea where to drill for oil and gas deposits. As a seismologist, she worked closely with the Geologists, visiting the clients to present the final product. During her tenure at GSI, she worked with people from all over the United States and the world.

Because of failing health of her parents, she and some of her siblings returned home from varying parts of the country to care for them. Shortly thereafter, she attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe to gain certification in education. She taught Secondary Science and Mathematics in Catahoula and Concordia Parishes (Jonesville and Ferriday), as well as Adams County (Natchez)and worked with the Mississippi State Department of Education during summer months on the Bias Committee for state test items.

She is the proud parent of one daughter, Lauren Nicole, and one granddaughter, Jhade Nicole, whom she adores and loves deeply.

Currently, after one year of retirement from the Natchez School District, she is the Principal of Sicily Island Schools – Catahoula Parish.

She attributes this journey to her one and only Father above – God.

2014 Nubian Queen Alexine Duncan Jordan

Jordan is the oldest daughter of the late David Duncan and the late Rev. Cicero Quinn, Jr. and Eliza McQuarter Quinn of Natchez.

She currently resides in Brookhaven, where she was an educator for 39 years at Mamie Martin Elementary School.

Jordan is the mother of two, Jeffrey and Janelle, and the grandmother of five, Kia, Kobe, Riahnna, Kaleb and Angel.

She attends St. Paul MB Church under the direction of Pastor Patrick Hardy and has been very active at St. Paul for decades in many capacities.

Jordan enjoys working with children and helping anyone in need. She is also a member of Friendship Temple #698, Daughters of Elks where she serves as Vice Daughter Ruler. Her favorite scripture is Psalms 51:10 “Create in me a clean heart, O God; and renew a right spirit within me”.

2016 Nubian Queen Doris Williams

Williams is the wife of Earl Williams, Jr. and the daughter of the late Izola and Rudolph Brown. She is the mother of four, grandmother of 11, and great grandmother to one1.

She attends Zion Chapel #2 in Kingston, where she is a member of the choir. She is a graduate of Wilkinson County High School. Williams is employed with Mississippi Department of Corrections and Vidalia Mills. She is a member of the Lucinda Robinson Chapter No. 6 Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of Sphinx, Heroines of Jericho, Pinkie Jackson Amaranth Court, and L.E. Spencer.

She enjoys shopping, singing, spending time with family and friends. Her favorite scripture is Psalm 23.

2020 Nubian Queen Carla DeShaun Onwukwe

Onwukwe is the daughter of Mary Lou and the late Donald Jenkins of Plaquemine, Louisiana. She has three daughters: Danni, Jordyn and Reagan, and four bonus sons: Keith, Kyle, Kenneth and Kristian. She received both her Bachelor of Science in Social Work in 2001 and a Master of Education with a focus on Educational leadership in 2019 from The Southern University and is a proud alumna of the Jaguar Nation. She is currently employed with an Independent School District in Houston, where she works as a High School English Language Arts District Literacy Coach.

Her hobbies include reading, traveling, cooking and shopping. In her spare time, she enjoys attending live concerts, volunteering with youth, and decorating on a dime., In the future, she plans to pursue a doctorate degree.

2023 Nubian Chieftess Janelle Jordan Graham

Graham is a native of Brookhaven and currently resides in Byram. She is the daughter of Alexine Jordan of Brookhaven, the late George Jordan and Barbara Jordan of McComb. She is the granddaughter of the late David Duncan of Natchez, and late Rev. Cicero Quinn, Jr. and Eliza M. Quinn of Natchez, the late Fred and Annie Mae Jordan of Poplarville.

She is the proud mother of three amazing children; a daughter, Kia, and two sons, Kobe and Kaleb. Ms. Graham is a member of Greater Pearlie Grove MB Church in Jackson, where she serves Assistant Ministry Leader with the Jesus Using Sisters Women’s Ministry.

She is also a Lifetime Member of Jackson State University National Alumni Association (JSUNAA) where serves as Treasurer in the Byram Terry Chapter, a member of the Blue Bengal Athletic Association, where she serves as Secretary, and a Board member of SR1-Scientific Research of Ridgeland.

Graham is currently employed at Tougaloo College as an accountant for the Federal TRiO Programs, and the CEO of Jordan-Graham Consultants. In her spare time, Ms. Graham enjoys traveling, exploring fine arts, and spending time with her family and friends. Ms. Graham’s favorite scripture is Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

She is determined to live her life to the fullest, her motto on living your best life, “If you can’t FIND a way, MAKE a way, because with God, all things are possible!”