Bairnsfather enjoyed month of celebration at the end of his life Published 5:04 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

MONTEREY — Jack Bairnsfather lived long enough to see a gym built, opened and named in his honor in the community of Monterey where he spent 33 years as a coach. He died at the age of 90 Tuesday.

Patty White, his niece, said the last month of his life was pretty good. He celebrated 90 years, saw Monterey’s new gym open and was the grand marshal of their homecoming parade.

For 41 years of his life, Bairnsfather worked at Monterey High School as a coach and administrator. His father Hartwell M. Bairnsfather was the first graduate of Monterey in 1911. Additionally, he served for 50 years as the supervisor of Concordia Parish District 2 recreation.

Bairnsfather attended Monterey basketball games as often as he could and saw the Wolves win their first game in the new gym.

A man of faith

Bairnsfather was a member of Monterey Church of Christ where his funeral services will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. White said her uncle was a christian man.

“He set a good example to me and to the community. We have lost a good man. A friend to everyone around. He will be missed,” she said. “He was teaching when I was in high school and would always see me coming down the hall because I was biting my nails. He used to come up and drink coffee with my mom and dad after church on Sunday evening. We would visit and enjoy each other’s company.”

Morning Coffee

According to Bairnsfather’s obituary, Black River Co-Op became his favorite stop for a morning cup of joe, hear Monterey’s gossip and share wisdom with the Co-Op crew. White said often he would beat her to the Co-Op and be right behind her as she unlocked the door.

“He was here every morning. He would just sit and tell us about the ball games. Anything he had watched he was talking about. He loved LSU,” White said. “You could not find a better man in this community. Everyone there would ask where he was if he wasn’t there. I think more than anything he loved the people.”

The family asks in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the Monterey Church of Christ, P.O. Box 400 Monterey, LA 71354, or the Monterey Wolf Pack Booster Club, P.O. Box 155 Monterey, LA 71354, or Paypal @Wolf-PackBoosterClub.