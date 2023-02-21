UPDATE: Second teen identified Maryland Heights shooting, vehicle burglaries

Published 11:57 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Vidalia Police Department assisted Natchez police in the arrest of multiple teens linked to multiple automobile burglaries and a shooting Saturday, Feb. 11, in Maryland Heights.

The second teen arrested has been identified as Jaquarius Davis, 19, who is charged with three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault.

Police earlier arrested Kenya Marquetti King, 19, who has also been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of automobile burglary relative to the Maryland Heights shooting and multiple vehicle burglaries last weekend.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said one person was grazed by a bullet in the Maryland Heights subdivision, but no one was seriously injured.

Soon after, multiple vehicles were broken into and several firearms were stolen out of the vehicles, all of which have been recovered, Green said. Investigators believe the same suspects involved in the shooting in Maryland Heights are responsible for the vehicle burglaries.

Three juveniles were also taken into custody and remanded to Youth Court, Green said. Their names and charges have not been released because of their ages.

Another person was struck in the leg in a separate shooting on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Cedarhurst Apartments, Green said. At this time, investigators have no reason to suspect the two incidents are connected, she said.

No suspects have been identified in the Cedarhurst shooting.

