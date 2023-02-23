Peter Bacon, Jr.

Published 9:30 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Peter Bacon Jr.

May 28, 1958 – Feb. 20, 2023

Funeral Services for Peter “Bo” Bacon Jr., 64, of Natchez, MS, who died Feb. 20, 2023, will be at 12 p.m., Sunday, at Zion Hill Baptist Church #1 with Pastor Joe W. Pickett, officiating.

Burial will follow at Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Saturday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mr. Bacon was born on May 28, 1958, the son of Peter and Julia Bacon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter Bacon and Julia Bacon, and mother-in-law, Exelena Arbuthnot.

Mr. Bacon is survived by his wife, Peggy Bacon; six sons, Zachary Carter, Preston White, Davion McIntyre, Ken Darions Bacon, Christopher Prater, Johnathan Prater (Valencia); three sisters, Mary Williams, Andrea Bacon (Johnny), and Emma Davis; three brothers, Willie Davis (Carrie), Edward Bacon (Debra) and Willie Bacon (Pamela) and one aunt, Martha Campbell.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com.

