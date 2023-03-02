Wanted ex-deputy surrenders at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Published 10:24 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A former deputy wanted with charges from the Attorney General’s Office for indecent sexual behaviors with juveniles turned himself in at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

John William Cowan, 45, is charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and one count of obstructing justice by intimidating a witness.

Cowan, who lives in Vidalia, is a former deputy of Concordia Parish, LaSalle Parish, and was most recently employed as a deputy in Rapides Parish.

Another former deputy, Tony Godbold, 35, surrendered on Tuesday evening and is charged with three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Godbold was released from his law enforcement duties at Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office last fall when he was arrested for introducing contraband into the jail and malfeasance in office.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of crimes against minors in December 2022 and later turned over the investigation to the Attorney General’s Office because both men were formerly employed by CPSO as deputies.