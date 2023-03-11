Hargrave-Wilson Published 7:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Dr. Geraldine Brown of Vidalia, Louisiana, announces the engagement of her daughter, Joyce Hargrave, to Timmy Wilson, son of the late Joseph and Annie Wilson of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The bride-to-be is also the daughter of the late Johnny Brown, Jr. and Anna Sewell of Natchez.

She is a graduate of Natchez High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College of Natchez and Alcorn State University School of Nursing in Lorman, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

She is the owner of God Sent Home Care Service, LLC, God Sent Healthcare Staffing Agency, LLC, Heartbeats of America CPR Training Facility, LLC, and Caring Angel’s Uniforms & Medical Supplies, LLC

The groom is a graduate of Vicksburg High School Copiah-Lincoln Truck Driving School.

He is the owner and heavy equipment operator for Axmen Professional Tree Service, LLC, and Wilson’s Trucking Sand & Gravel, LLC

The wedding will be Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Vicksburg Event And Business Center, 2321 Washington Street, Vicksburg.

A reception will follow at the same location.

Family and friends are invited.