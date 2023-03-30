Daniel George Dillard Published 4:59 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Oct. 10, 1955 – March 29, 2023

Daniel George Dillard, the son of G.W. and Emma Dillard, was born October 10, 1955, in Natchez, MS. He graduated from SNAHS in 1973 and then attended Mississippi State University, where he graduated from the School of Architecture in 1989. In August 1989, he married the love of his life, a young widow, Janet Cole Havard, and began to build a beautiful life with her and her two young daughters, Meggie and Selah. They lived briefly in Memphis, TN and then in 1992, they were living in Columbus, MS, where they welcomed their only son, Pate. In 1993, they settled back in Natchez and their youngest daughter, Abby, was born the next year, completing their family.

In 2008, he felt led to run for Ward 6 Alderman and served in this position consecutively for 14 years. Daniel led with honesty and integrity, always making the citizens of Natchez a top priority. In 2016 he lost Janet, his driving force, but continued his devotion to his family and the city.

He loved being outdoors. Some of his happiest times were spent fishing with his grandsons and spending time with his family.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet, his brother Johnny Mack Watts and one grandson, Fisher Thompson.

Survivors include four children; Meggie Thompson and husband Greg Thompson, Selah Havard, Pate Dillard and wife Katelyn, and Abby Marks and husband Russ Marks. Seven grandchildren, John Clifton and Tucker Thompson, Emma Dillard, Kate, Ryan, Hank and Wesley Marks, and one on the way. Two brothers, Henry Watts and Joe Dillard and one sister, Patsy Rogillio, along with a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Greg Thompson, Russ Marks, John Clifton Thompson, Henry Watts, Weston Watts, and Joe Dillard.

Honorary Pall Bearers will be The City of Natchez Mayor and Board of Alderman.

Arrangements will be announced by Laird Funeral Home at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.