Edna Ruth Turner McCoy Published 4:14 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Feb. 8, 1943 – March 23, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Edna Ruth Turner McCoy, 80, of Natchez, who died Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home – George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Lee Joy McCoy Cemetery (Kingston) under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home also. Masks are required.

Edna was born on Feb. 8, 1943, in Natchez, the daughter of Plaris King Turner and Willie Turner, Sr. She was a 1961 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School. Edna retired from AJFC Community Action Agency. Mrs. McCoy was a member of New Zion Baptist Church #1. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, and spending time with her husband.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepsons, Carmen McCoy, and Michael McCoy; sisters, Elizabeth Knight Doss, and Mary Cameron and brother, Earl Lee Turner.

Edna leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Lee Joy McCoy; stepson, Lee Roy McCoy (Lydia); stepdaughters, Elaine McCoy Hill, Lee Tabatha Bridget (London), Nicole Clark (Cegis); brothers, Willie Turner (Patricia), Robert King (Julia), James Knight (Melinda) and Melvin Knight; sister, Edith T. Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com