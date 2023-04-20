Belvia Denise Bass Published 5:43 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

May 18, 1967 – April 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Belvia Denise Bass, 55, who passed away on April 13, 2023, will be held at the Bright Star Baptist Church on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Louis Selmon officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Sunday, April 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. until the service time at the church.

Belvia was born May 18, 1967, in Natchez, MS to the late Sidney Joseph Bass, Jr. and Annie Laura Bass Gibson. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Bright Star Baptist Church and served as secretary of the Sunday School while living in Natchez. She was educated in the Adams County Public System (K-12) and graduated from North Natchez High School. She continued her education at Alcorn State University and received her BA in Industrial Technology and an M.A. in Agriculture Economics. Belvia was employed at Alcorn State University as a Dormitory Director where she mentored and guided hundreds of students in her 20-plus years of employment. In 2010, she moved to LaPlace, LA where she began her second career as a grain inspector for USDA and worked there until her untimely demise.

Belvia was preceded in death by her father Sidney Joseph Bass, Jr.; stepfather, Pastor Joseph Gibson; maternal grandparents, Willie C. Robinson and Laura Robinson Johnson; paternal grandparents, Willie James and Leanna Bass (Sidney).

Belvia leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Annie Laura Gibson of Natchez MS; stepmother, Marie Bass; sisters, Aletha (Ivan) Dixon of Loganville, GA, Kimberly Bass (Claude Jackson) of Richman, MS; one brother, Sidney Joseph Bass, III (Linda) of Buford, GA; three nieces, five nephews, one great nephew, two great nieces, along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.