In Remembrance: Photos from our archives of Butch Brown’s various roles in Natchez and beyond
Published 12:05 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Re-enactor Mark Hilliard, left, adjusts the collar on a wool jacket for Natchez Mayor Butch Brown before a march marking the bicentennial of the War of 1812 at the top of the Silver Street hill on Friday evening. (JAY SOWERS | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT)
Here are some images from The Natchez Democrat archives of former Mayor Butch Brown.
Larry L. “Butch” Brown talks about his family during his thank you speech after winning the democratic nomination for mayor Tuesday night at the Isle of Capri hotel. Brown won the nomination with 55.6% of the vote, and his opponent Phillip West pulled in 44.4% of the vote. (LAUREN WOOD | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT)
Natchez mayor Butch Brown speaks about when he rode on the American Queen steamboat for the first time on the boat’s maiden voyage in 1995 as he presents American Queen Steamboat Co. chairman and CEO John Waggoner with a special proclamation and key to the city. The presentation was in appreciation of the boat’s impact on the city’s tourism. (Sam Gause \ The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Mayor Butch Brown throws the die as he plays the first game of craps Tuesday evening, the opening day, at Magnolia Bluffs Casino. (LAUREN WOOD | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT)
Mayor-elect Larry L. “ Butch” Brown, right, and Ward 1 alderwoman Joyce Arceneaux-Mathis see eye to eye Tuesday afternoon while discussing numerous issues that will be facing the city in the coming weeks. (Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat)
Democratic candidate for Natchez mayor Larry L. “Butch” Brown talks directly to his opponent, independent candidate Bill Furlow, Friday morning during the final candidate forum before the general election Tuesday. (Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Mayor Butch Brown asks attorney Walter Brown questions about why Natchez Regional Medical Center continues to lose money. (Brittney Lohmiller / The Natchez Democrat)
During a ceremony at Forks of the Road, Mayor Butch Brown holds up a deed donated to the city by Clarence Chapman, President of Chartre Companies, for a lot at the intersection of Concord Avenue and D’Evereux Drive. In that lot there is a small brick bridge that is the remnants of Old Washington Road, which served as the last part of the road that enslaved people crossed before being sold at the Deep South’s second largest auction at Forks of the Road. The hope is that the land will become part of the Natchez National Historical Park, but that requires legislation to be passed by Congress. (Sam Gause / The Natchez Democrat)
Newly-sworn Mayor Larry L. “Butch” Brown receives handshakes of congratulations Monday morning at the Natchez City Council Chambers. Brown, the city aldermen, city clerk and municipal judge were sworn into office in front of a standing-room-only crowd. (Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat)
George Harden and Butch Brown, undated. (The Natchez Democrat)
Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat — Former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards, left, talks with Natchez Mayor Butch Brown during the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Summit at the Natchez Convention Center. Edwards was the keynote speaker for the event.
LAUREN WOOD / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Community members including Mayor Butch Brown, Brenda Searcy, Bishop Stanley Searcy, B&K Bank President Page Ogden and County Supervisor Calvin Butler shovel dirt Thursday afternoon at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Washington Apartments expansion.
For a second straight day, red ribbons were in display as local and state officials celebrated the completion of two projects. Mayor Butch Brown celebrates the ribbon cutting for the Bridge of Sighs. (Ben Hillyer /The Natchez Democrat)
Outgoing Natchez Mayor Butch Brown sits at Mt. Repose Plantation Wednesday and talks about accomplishments over the course of his career as a public official. Today is Brown’s last day in office before he retires following three terms as mayor. (Nicole Hester/The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Mayor Butch Brown laughs as Joyce Arceneaux Mathis, makes a joke about Brown at a farewell party for outgoing City of Natchez officials, Mayor Butch Brown, Interim Ward 2 Alderwoman Mary Lee Toles, Ward 4 Alderman Tony Fields, Ward 5 Alderman Mark Fortenbery, City Clerk Donnie Holloway, City Attorney Hyde Carby and Municipal Judge Jim Blough Thursday at the Natchez Visitor Reception Center. (Nicole Hester / The Natchez Democrat)
Mayor Butch Brown speaks at the ribbon cutting for the Bridge of Sighs in 2016. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Former mayor Butch Brown reads from a letter to the future mayor of Natchez in 2116. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Mayor Butch Brown speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the tollbooth plaza colonnades Thursday in Natchez.
Natchez Mayor Butch Brown calls on students at Morgantown Leadership Academy Thursday to tell him what they want to be when they grow up. Brown was the first speaker in a series of talks to be hosted at the school throughout the year with various leaders from the community. (Rod Guajardo / The Natchez Democrat)
Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown is handed a Lifetime Achievement Award from Natchez Mayor Darryl Grennell at a dinner ceremony Wednesday evening for the Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative conference, which is being hosted in Natchez this week.
Natchez Mayor Butch Brown gives a state of the city address at the Rotary Club of Natchez Wednesday. (Ben Hillyer/The Natchez Democrat)
JUSTIN SELLERS / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Natchez Mayor Butch Brown discusses the proposed rezoning of property for housing development near the Forks of the Road with City Planner Frankie Legaux Tuesday afternoon.
Brittney Lohmiller / The Natchez Democrat — Natchez Mayor Butch Brown present “Get On Up” executive producers John Norris, left and Trish Hofmann proclamation for director Tate Taylor in recognition of his efforts to bring the James Brown biopic production to Natchez.
Ben Hillyer | The NAtchez Democrat Natchez mayor Butch Brown expresses his enthusiasm for the new casino, its developer and investors during Thursday’s meeting of the Mississippi Gaming Commission
LAUREN WOOD / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Mayor Butch Brown, left, talks to Premier Gaming Group President Kevin Preston during a tour of the Magnolia Bluffs Casino.
LAUREN WOOD / THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Mississippi Department of Transportation Director of the Office of Intermodal Planning Charles Carr speaks while the Rev. Bishop T.C. McBeth, from left, Mayor Butch Brown, Natchez Transit System Executive Director Sabrena Bartley and MDOT Transportation Commissioner Tom King sit on stage during the transit facility groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning.
Ben Hillyer | The Natchez Democrat Natchez mayor-elect Larry L. “Butch” Brown and the new board of aldermen met in a retreat at Monmouth Plantation Tuesday.
LAUREN WOOD | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT Democratic mayoral candidate Larry L. “Butch” Brown, second from left, celebrates his Democratic runoff victory with, from left, John Petermann, Duncan McFarlane, Jeanette Warren and Will Warren at the Isle of Capris hotel ballroom.
LAUREN WOOD | THE NATCHEZ DEMOCRAT — Newly-elected mayor Larry “Butch” Brown is congratulated by Bob Nix at Brown’s election party Tuesday night at the Natchez Community Center. Brown defeated his opponent Bill Furlow with 2,572 votes.